As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Holding; Ericsson (ERIC) Position Boosted by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 43.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought 122,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The institutional investor held 405,200 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.85 million, up from 282,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 3.32M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.74M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 26/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint jump after-hours; Reuters reports the mobile phone carriers have made progress in; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 16/05/2018 – Convergys sees limited interest in second round

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TMUS June 2020 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint Stock Price Now Depends on Entirely on T-Mobile Merger Terms – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl holds 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 890,102 shares. Amg Natl Trust Commercial Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 20,782 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa reported 70,777 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Company Na has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 617 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 21,639 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation reported 49,343 shares. Financial Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 145,970 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 59,010 shares stake. Moreover, Bancshares Of New York Mellon has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lpl Finance Lc has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3.92 million shares. Empyrean Capital Ptnrs Lp reported 0.71% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Panagora Asset holds 63,034 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenview holds 0.8% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.19 million shares. Massachusetts Fin Svcs Co Ma accumulated 10,662 shares or 0% of the stock.