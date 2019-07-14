As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Holder Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Lowered Stake; 13D Management Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Has Lowered by $2.45 Million as Share Value Rose

13D Management Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 10.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 13D Management Llc sold 36,555 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 306,078 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.80M, down from 342,633 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 13D Management Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $69.5. About 978,928 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cheniere Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNG); 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Presenting at Conference May 14; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Net $357M; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 23/03/2018 – Natural Gas Deliveries to U.S. LNG Export Terminals (Table); 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 63.07 million shares traded or 1205.62% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint agreed to merge; 25/05/2018 – Lewandowski is getting paid by T-Mobile as part of the contract with Turnberry, according to documents reviewed by the Journal, as well as people familiar with his involvement; 14/05/2018 – Sprint, SCI Consent Solicitations Were Conducted in Connection With Merger Pact With T-Mobile US Unit; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 08/05/2018 – U.S. FCC chairman meets Sprint, T-Mobile CEOs on merger; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 13,904 shares. 7,297 are held by Garrison Bradford & Assocs. 20,896 are held by Texas Yale Corporation. Moreover, Zacks Inv Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Nomura Inc accumulated 73,049 shares. Allstate owns 21,185 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Cohen Steers, New York-based fund reported 2.02 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 299,402 shares. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 14,688 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 13,239 shares in its portfolio. Alps Advsrs owns 107,690 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Company holds 119 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.06% or 1.33 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Limited has 0.02% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 31,100 shares.

13D Management Llc, which manages about $225.00 million and $337.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 2,234 shares to 54,942 shares, valued at $9.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN).

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 414.29% or $0.29 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. LNG’s profit will be $56.63 million for 78.98 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.26% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sumitomo Life Insur Company holds 0.19% or 20,785 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsr Inc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moody Financial Bank Division reported 69,890 shares. New York-based Tiger Eye Llc has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Communications Ltd owns 16,900 shares. New England Research And Management reported 10,100 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Loews Corporation reported 4,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cna holds 42,000 shares. Susquehanna Llp, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,409 shares. Moreover, Profund Advisors Ltd Company has 0.43% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 4,046 shares. Weiss Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.66% or 111,561 shares.