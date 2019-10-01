As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Valuation Rose, Franklin Resources Lowered Stake by $50.34 Million; Parker Hannifin (PH) Shareholder Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has Lifted Its Stake

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in Parker Hannifin Corp (PH) by 21.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.73% . The institutional investor held 62,511 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63M, up from 51,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund who had been investing in Parker Hannifin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $4.29 during the last trading session, reaching $176.32. About 587,868 shares traded. Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) has risen 7.08% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical PH News: 08/03/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Parker-Hannifin Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $7.76-EPS $7.96; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – FISCAL 2018 FULL YEAR EARNINGS GUIDANCE INCREASED; 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP – QTRLY ORDERS INCREASED 11% FOR TOTAL PARKER; 21/04/2018 – DJ Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PH); 26/04/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN CORP PH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.96 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – PARKER-HANNIFIN PH.N : JP MORGAN SAYS MANAGEMENT INTRODUCED NEW FIVE YEAR TARGETS THROUGH FY’23. NOW EXPECTS OPERATING MARGIN TO BE 19% BY FY’23; 30/04/2018 – Parker Hannifin: Global Facet Filtration Business Has Annual Rev of About $60M; 19/04/2018 – PARKER RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO 76C/SHR VS 66C/SHR; 15/03/2018 – Parker’s Sustainability Report Highlights Local Impact of Global Commitment to Responsible Operations

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 15.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 680,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 3.82M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $283.20M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $78.28. About 1.96M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge – Change the World for Good; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold PH shares while 199 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 98.77 million shares or 0.07% more from 98.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.03% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 1,546 shares. Manufacturers Life Com The reported 176,636 shares. Moreover, Qs has 0.02% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Profund Advsrs holds 0.02% or 2,434 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs has 0.31% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 23,365 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc reported 685 shares stake. Central National Bank & Company has 164 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company reported 1,112 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0.08% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH). Edgestream Ptnrs Limited Partnership holds 0.18% in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) or 9,490 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc owns 104 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bowen Hanes invested in 0.08% or 11,015 shares. Pnc Financial Services Gru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 149,439 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH) for 5,000 shares. Vanguard Grp has 0.06% invested in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH).

Since August 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $475,174 activity.

Fjarde Ap-Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund, which manages about $7.81 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB) by 18,400 shares to 19,442 shares, valued at $3.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 193,241 shares, and cut its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $188.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 78,169 shares to 105,015 shares, valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.29 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 35.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation has 0.11% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 428,598 shares. Shell Asset Management holds 0.12% or 72,698 shares in its portfolio. 24,493 are owned by Westpac Banking Corp. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Com owns 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 197,051 shares. Kames Plc accumulated 0.06% or 31,768 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank reported 6,857 shares. 773 were reported by Johnson Fin Grp Inc. Ing Groep Nv invested in 107,152 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 3.82M were accumulated by Maverick. Seatown Hldgs Pte invested in 1.09% or 80,788 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 26 shares or 0% of the stock. Huntington Bank has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fred Alger Mngmt holds 1.21M shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt, United Kingdom-based fund reported 118,703 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd invested in 7,536 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 19.77 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.