As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Manikay Partners Has Increased by $7.77 Million Its Position; Robinson Capital Management Has Cut Its Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.00% with the market. The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47M, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.08M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.97. About 46,101 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has risen 4.57% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500.

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $77.43. About 5.31 million shares traded or 7.74% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 29/04/2018 – Full story: T-Mobile announces merger with Sprint in $26B deal; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 30/04/2018 – ‘A competitor will be removed’ from the market if @sprint and @TMobile merge, says analyst; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon

