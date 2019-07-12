As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Lowered Stake; Hcp (HCP) Market Valuation Rose While Amica Mutual Insurance Company Raised by $831,482 Its Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Hcp Inc (HCP) by 52.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 26,822 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,441 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 50,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Hcp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $32.57. About 1.70 million shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to its Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Fundamental Advisors Acquires Tandem Health Care Mezzanine Loan From HCP for $112 Million; 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 16/03/2018 – HCP Inc. CEO Thomas M. Herzog 2017 Total Compensation $7.3M; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 05/03/2018 – HCP to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 05/03/2018 – HCP PACT TO TRANSITION MANAGEMENT OF 24 SR HOUSING COMMUNITIES

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $79.45. About 15.70 million shares traded or 306.85% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – UNIT ALSO AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $1.5 BLN FACILITY AND ITS $1.0 BLN FACILITY; 30/05/2018 – Strategy Analytics: T-Mobile Sprint Merger Accelerates 5G with 17% Uplift, Strategy Analytics Forecasts; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $833.28 million for 20.27 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.