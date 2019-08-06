As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Value Rose, Chase Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 672.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management bought 44,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 50,589 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, up from 6,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $35.42. About 9.66M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 92.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 26,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 54,619 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, up from 28,438 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.15. About 2.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 16/04/2018 – FCC IN SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR RURAL CALL DELIVERY; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s: T-Mobile’s Planned Merger With Sprint Is Credit Positive For Softbank; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Aim To Seal Merger Deal Next Week: Reuters — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – Merger Fever Infects T-Mobile US, Sprint, and Others — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bollard Gp Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 16,981 shares. Boltwood Cap Management owns 8,054 shares. Research Global holds 0.23% or 16.55M shares. First Eagle Investment Mngmt Limited holds 27.91 million shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt has 0.93% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 27,811 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 0.23% or 5.67 million shares. Renaissance Invest invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 78,820 shares. 308,238 are owned by Ferguson Wellman Inc. New England Rech And owns 8,874 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Hardman Johnston Global Advsrs Lc owns 459,147 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co holds 988,377 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com accumulated 211,982 shares. Veritable LP invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stewart Patten Ltd owns 1.08% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 136,315 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $3.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,308 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atalanta Sosnoff Ltd reported 9,500 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 359,404 shares stake. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 0.04% or 24,346 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Incorporated has 5 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dorsey And Whitney Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 5,018 shares. Oppenheimer has 0.1% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Loews Corp stated it has 4,200 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 689,606 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Comm Limited has 101,855 shares. Mitchell Mngmt Communications reported 7,207 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 100,570 shares. Com Fincl Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,248 shares. Korea Invest Corp holds 0.2% or 636,901 shares. Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 0.07% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 10,002 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Ser.

