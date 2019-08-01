As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Shareholder Corvex Management LP Decreased Holding; United Parcel Service (UPS) Holding Lifted by Hendershot Investments Inc

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $79.88. About 1.60 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Is Getting Advice From Former Trump Aide Lewandowski Amid Proposed Takeover; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 22/03/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hendershot Investments Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendershot Investments Inc bought 8,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 106,903 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.95 million, up from 98,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $120.26. About 1.65 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC SAYS TIMING OF BALANCE OF 950 N-GENS WILL BE ON A TIMEFRAME SOLELY DETERMINED BY UPS – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – China Xinhua News: #BREAKING: Large propane tanks exploded at a UPS building in Lexington, Kentucky, injuring at least two; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 11/03/2018 – PERENNIAL REAL ESTATE UPS CAPITOL SINGAPORE STAKE FOR S$129.6M; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was sold by Peretz Richard N. on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dillon And Associate stated it has 1.73% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt reported 40,689 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) accumulated 3,609 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Saturna Corp reported 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 3,914 shares. Patten Group Inc reported 3,697 shares. Fcg Advsr holds 0.09% or 2,325 shares in its portfolio. Belgium-based Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.12% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 90,571 were reported by Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Incorporated. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Argi Invest Svcs Ltd owns 17,543 shares. Papp L Roy Associate stated it has 39,600 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amg Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,286 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,241 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Llp stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Macquarie Group Inc Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 11,299 shares. Kemnay Advisory Svcs accumulated 46,216 shares. Harvest Mngmt Lc reported 0.91% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 120,864 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Personal Capital Advsr stated it has 509,541 shares. Shell Asset Management Communication stated it has 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 671,105 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Sys. Synovus Financial has 338 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Incorporated invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nuwave Invest Management Limited Liability Corp holds 3,612 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Halcyon Mgmt Partners Lp owns 1.83% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 168,855 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc holds 9,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Korea Invest accumulated 636,901 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 1.17M are owned by Quinn Opportunity Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 19.39 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

