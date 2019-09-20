As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Seatown Holdings Cut Position; As Universal Electronics (UEIC) Share Value Rose, Walthausen & Company Boosted Position by $4.68 Million

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 293,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 80,788 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, down from 373,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 3.87M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 04/05/2018 – If Judge Richard Leon allows AT&T’s deal for Time Warner, regulators may not want to risk blocking T-Mobile’s merger with Sprint; 21/04/2018 – DJ T-Mobile US Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMUS); 21/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Successful Consent Solicitations; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T MOBILE US INC TMUS.O , SPRINT CORP S.N AIM TO CLINCH DEAL AS EARLY AS NEXT WEEK; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Six-Month High as T-Mobile Merger Speculation Grows; 30/05/2018 – AT&T attempted to buy T-Mobile in 2011 but backed down after the U.S. Department of Justice sued to block the deal; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE & NBC’S KXAS-TV ACCELERATE 600 MHZ REPACK; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Walthausen & Company increased its stake in Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC) by 410.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walthausen & Company bought 114,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 141,840 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.82 million, up from 27,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walthausen & Company who had been investing in Universal Electronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $674.53M market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 115,720 shares traded or 22.33% up from the average. Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) has risen 22.34% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.34% the S&P500. Some Historical UEIC News: 29/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for WSFS Financial, Universal Electronics, Quanex Building Products, Envestnet; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 19/04/2018 DJ Universal Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEIC); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 11/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference May 24; 03/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 18c-Loss 28c; 23/05/2018 – Universal Electronics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – ON APRIL 17, UNIT & GUANGZHOU JUNHAO INVESTMENT CO MUTUALLY AGREED TO TERMINATE SEPT. 30, 2016 TRANSFER AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL ELECTRONICS – C.G. DEVELOPMENT LIMITED TO SELL ITS OWNERSHIP INTEREST IN GEMSTAR TECHNOLOGY (CHINA) TO GUANGZHOU MUXIA HOTEL MANAGEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $547.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 113,852 shares to 155,512 shares, valued at $21.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 110,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $855.20 million for 20.35 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

