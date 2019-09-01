As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Manikay Partners Lifted Its Holding by $7.77 Million; American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Position Has Lifted by Atria Investments Llc

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms T-Mobile’s Cfr, Places Unsecured Ratings On Review For Downgrade Following Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 10/04/2018 – TOWER PEERS FALL TO LOWS AS SPRINT/T-MOBILE SAID TO BE IN TALKS; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile to merge in 5G push; 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – First on CNBC: CNBC Transcript: T-Mobile US CEO John Legere and Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure Talk Merger on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” Today; 10/04/2018 – Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 169.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 22,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 35,389 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $877,000, up from 13,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $698.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.34. About 2.14 million shares traded or 3.90% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 175,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Mngmt invested 0.7% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). United Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP holds 0.08% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 2.73 million shares. Cwm Limited Company invested in 72 shares or 0% of the stock. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc holds 72,807 shares. Ohio-based Huntington Bank has invested 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Company holds 1.30 million shares. Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Llc invested 5.2% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 49,025 shares. Seatown Holdings Pte Ltd stated it has 3.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 9,999 shares. Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chevy Chase Trust Hldg has 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Colony Group Ltd reported 16,979 shares.

