As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Manikay Partners Has Increased by $7.77 Million Its Holding; A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Stake in Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Raised by $1.47 Million as Shares Declined

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $77.58. About 4.19 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint reportedly aim to seal merger deal next week; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS ITS PLANNED WIRELESS SERVICE WILL BENEFIT FROM SPRINT’S ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE, IRRESPECTIVE OF DEAL OUTCOME – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – The insane bidding emphasized that Sprint and T-Mobile would have a difficult time competing with AT&T and Verizon on future spectrum auctions; 30/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Could a Sprint/T-Mobile deal win regulatory approval?; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 407.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 49,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 61,050 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88M, up from 12,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 542,934 shares traded. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Rev $1.04B; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners Lowers Adj EBITDA FY Guidance to Range of $625M to $645M

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is T-Mobile US (TMUS) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “T-Mobile Posts Solid Earnings Growth Ahead of Expected Deal With Sprint – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 5G Stocks to Watch After Sprint/T-Mobile Approval – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

