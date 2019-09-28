As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, Holder Palestra Capital Management Cut by $66.39 Million Its Position; Hd Supply Holdings (HDS) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Has Increased Its Stake

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 897,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.48 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 09/05/2018 – HOETTGES: T-MOBILE WANTS TO BUILD 5G NETWORK FOR RURAL AREAS; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE SAYS MID-TERM PLAN DOES NOT INCLUDE PROPOSED T-MOBILE-SPRINT MERGER; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) by 31.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 264,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 1.10M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.24 million, up from 833,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Hd Supply Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.72. About 2.93M shares traded or 75.81% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q EBITDA $152M; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 EBIT $815M-EBIT $855M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 60C TO 66C; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings 4Q Adj EPS 49c; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold HDS shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 158.66 million shares or 2.23% more from 155.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 0.04% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Lingohr & Partner Asset Mgmt Gmbh has invested 0.83% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 1,405 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 57 shares. M&T State Bank Corp stated it has 5,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 17.13M shares. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 6,170 shares. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia holds 0% or 300 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 392,590 shares. 25,384 were reported by Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Prelude Management Limited Co has 2,238 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 116,333 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings reported 8,000 shares. Moreover, Mackenzie Fin Corp has 0% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS).

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77B and $2.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 2,000 shares to 3,000 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,315 shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 14,383 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $92.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 633,780 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn, a California-based fund reported 656,256 shares. Prudential Finance Incorporated holds 890,102 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 249,802 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Mngmt holds 0.04% or 872,010 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd has 93,381 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Asset Management One Commerce Limited accumulated 0.09% or 238,579 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% or 13,199 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wellington Group Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.74 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Sessa Cap Im Lp has 0.84% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Meeder Asset holds 118,757 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning invested 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 660 shares. Profund Limited Company owns 54,223 shares. Northern Trust reported 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).