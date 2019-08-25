As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Rose, A-R-T- Advisors Raised by $2.53 Million Its Stake; Rnc Capital Management Cut Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) by $22.05 Million as Stock Value Declined

A-R-T- Advisors Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 65.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc bought 36,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 93,100 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.43M, up from 56,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 2.89 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings Beat, Raises Profit Forecast — Barron’s Blog; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY T-MOBILE AND SPRINT MAKE PROGRESS, AIM FOR DEAL NEXT WEEK; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile and Sprint Combination Is Expected to Create Significant Scale, Asset and Synergy Benefits; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: W/SPRINT CAN BE MASSIVELY DISRUPTIVE IN BROADBAND; 15/03/2018 – T-Mobile Takes Flight, Sets Two World Records with Galaxy S9, S9+; 29/04/2018 – Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son Will Be a Director of Combined Company

Rnc Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 33.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc sold 373,658 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 726,677 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.97M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $55.92. About 12.47 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – CNET: DOJ investigating AT&T and Verizon for collusion; 06/03/2018 – Introducing Verizon Connect and a New Era of Connected Vehicle Solutions; 19/03/2018 – Verizon Finishes 2017 with Highest Customer Loyalty; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 08/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO $1.788 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Verizon Will Pay Fixed Annual Amount for Professional Services Throughout Term of Amendment and One-time Hosting Conversion Fee; 05/04/2018 – Envrmnt launches AR Designer: intuitive platform makes it easy to add virtual experiences to mobile apps; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Corrects Insured Rating History On Certain Debentures Issued By Frontier North Inc., Verizon California Inc. And Verizon Florida Inc; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO MATT ELLIS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Ltd accumulated 1.17 million shares. Cls Lc reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 72,807 were reported by Gateway Investment Advisers Lc. 586,162 were accumulated by South Texas Money Mngmt. Moreover, Alpha Windward Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1,431 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Lc accumulated 9,500 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1.30M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 23,366 were accumulated by Pitcairn Comm. Northern Trust stated it has 2.50 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Redwood Management Lc holds 24,102 shares. Moreover, Primecap Mgmt Ca has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Trustmark Commercial Bank Trust Department reported 13 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Lp Ca, California-based fund reported 5,800 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc owns 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 154 shares.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Hits Keep on Coming: T-Mobile on Track to Donate $1 Million to Little League® in First Year of Partnership – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile, Sprint explore settling states’ lawsuit – report – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “T-Mobile and AT&T Work Together to Give Customers New Call Authentication Protections – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conduent Inc by 115,264 shares to 16,636 shares, valued at $230,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Athene Hldg Ltd by 12,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,800 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr holds 96,599 shares. Fagan holds 0.33% or 12,973 shares in its portfolio. Blue Chip Prtnrs Incorporated holds 3.02% or 215,910 shares. North American Management reported 0.05% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 762,111 were accumulated by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.42% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Burney Commerce holds 1.65% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 450,278 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw reported 95,525 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Financial has invested 0.73% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability holds 0.8% or 379,816 shares in its portfolio. Churchill stated it has 157,051 shares. Saybrook Cap Nc holds 122,642 shares or 3.14% of its portfolio. Cap Planning Advisors Ltd Com owns 8,075 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Atwood Palmer owns 2,600 shares. Freestone Cap Limited Liability has invested 0.4% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Verizon’s Wireless Subscription Additions Heat Up in the Second Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “U.S. Stocks Starting to Trade Just as Badly as Chinese Shares on Tariff & Trade War News – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Verizon Dumps Tumblr Two Years After Acquiring It – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon joins State Attorneys General in enhanced effort to battle robocalls – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 95,973 shares to 764,062 shares, valued at $32.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 6,533 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).