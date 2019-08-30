As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding; Fragasso Group Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $1.01 Million as Share Value Rose

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $78.04. About 110,275 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 16/04/2018 – FCC: FCC Reaches $40 Million Settlement with T-Mobile on Rural Calling – News Release – Apr 16, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Behind T-Mobile-Sprint Merger, a Race to Keep Up With China in 5G; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Jump on Report That They May Clinch Merger Soon; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to Pay $40 Million Over Faked Outgoing Telephone Calls; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 27/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Fragasso Group Inc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 46.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fragasso Group Inc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 22,638 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 15,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fragasso Group Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $135.41. About 389,007 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Global Business Services Rev $4.17B; 13/03/2018 – DomainTools Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 16/04/2018 – Marsh Collaborates with IBM, ACORD, and ISN to Apply Blockchain Technology for First Commercial Proof of Insurance; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 27/03/2018 – Tech companies, like Amazon, Apple and IBM, all cover the surgery; 24/04/2018 – IBM BOARD OKS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV FOR 23RD CONSECUTIVE YEAR; 14/03/2018 – CLOUDFLARE IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH IBM

Fragasso Group Inc, which manages about $853.06M and $468.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 92,264 shares to 300,581 shares, valued at $18.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 7,689 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,207 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.14% or 1.57 million shares in its portfolio. 5,675 are owned by Beech Hill Advsrs. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.13% stake. 28,619 were accumulated by Parthenon Limited. Mufg Americas Holdg owns 0.2% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 48,665 shares. Portland Glob Advisors Lc stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Excalibur Mgmt has invested 1.08% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 8,374 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland holds 0.07% or 10,059 shares in its portfolio. 3,345 were reported by Carlson Capital. Holderness Investments Co stated it has 0.99% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Eastern Retail Bank has invested 0.07% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). The California-based Accuvest Glob Advsr has invested 0.27% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 22,346 shares. Highland Capital Management Limited Liability reported 10,548 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.15M for 18.94 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 365,000 shares to 465,000 shares, valued at $25.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

