As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Thornburg Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $21.43 Million; Torray Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $338,352 as Market Value Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 310,602 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.37 million, down from 1.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.86. About 1.21M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 27/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG DTEGn.DE TO OWN MORE THAN 40 PERCENT OF COMBINED SPRINT CORP S.N – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O COMPANY IN DEAL BEING NEGOTIATED; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: LOOKING AT `TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS’ NOT MAJOR M&A; 17/05/2018 – SoftBank Chairman Risks U.S. Security Shackles in T-Mobile Deal; 10/04/2018 – Report on Business: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit; 03/05/2018 – SoftBank Taps Sprint CEO as Operating Chief After T-Mobile Deal; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Nike (NKE) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 162,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68M, down from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Nike for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.68. About 4.21 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – NIKE, BUYS COMPUTER VISION LEADER INVERTEX; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS ZODIAC WILL PRIMARY FOCUS ON NIKEPLUS MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Nike Hits Record High as Investors Shrug Off Executive Upheaval; 02/04/2018 – Thornburg International Value Adds Shell, Cuts Nike; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – TREVOR EDWARDS, NIKE BRAND PRESIDENT, TO RETIRE FROM NIKE; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Is Said to Be Leaving Amid Conduct Review; 16/03/2018 – NIKE VICE PRESIDENT JAYME MARTIN, WHO REPORTED TO TREVOR EDWARDS, EXITS NIKE – WSJ, CITING

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.66 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS) by 214,684 shares to 1.94 million shares, valued at $15.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 17,943 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Casa Sys Inc.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.41 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) by 13,207 shares to 18,014 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 9,076 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

