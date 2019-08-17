As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Manikay Partners Has Lifted Its Stake; Cullinan Associates Upped Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $1.18 Million as Market Value Rose

Cullinan Associates Inc increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullinan Associates Inc bought 14,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 66,030 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28M, up from 51,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $84.78. About 4.80M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 23/05/2018 – Abbott Labs: Investigational Tendyne Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes in Global Study; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 22/03/2018 – Global Infant Formula Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Nestle, Danone, Abbott Laboratories and Royal FrieslandCampina – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT – FIRST-QUARTER WORLDWIDE SALES OF $7.4 BLN INCREASED 16.7 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS AND 6.9 PERCENT ON AN ORGANIC BASIS; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 11/03/2018 – New Long-Term Data Show Improved Survival and Lower Rates of Stroke and Pump Thrombosis for Abbott’s HeartMate 3 Heart Pump; 22/05/2018 – Food Industry Veteran Susie Fogelson Launches Strategic Branding, Marketing and Storytelling Firm, F&Co; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL VASCULAR SALES $739 MLN VS $703 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79 million, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 10/05/2018 – Iridian Adds T-Mobile, Exits First Data, Buys More Wyndham: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge over risks to T-Mobile deal; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “With Earnings On Tap, A Stir In This Leveraged Pharmaceuticals ETF – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Abbott recalls certain Ellipse ICDs – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Investing Your Capital Efficiently? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Cullinan Associates Inc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8,630 shares to 83,494 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Hldg (NYSE:DUK) by 3,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,053 shares, and cut its stake in Lilly Eli & Company (NYSE:LLY).

