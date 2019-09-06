As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Manikay Partners Has Upped Position; Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Holder Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Position as Stock Value Rose

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $78.98. About 1.17 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 26/04/2018 – Carl O’Donnell: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile jump on deal talk reboot report; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 26.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 24,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 66,900 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 91,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.31. About 758,137 shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Sees No Material Financial Impact From Deal; 12/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC ICE.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX REVOKES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ BX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BOE OFFICIAL SEES LIBOR DROPPED IN STAGES WITH INITIAL FOCUS ON NEW FUTURES CONTRACTS BASED ON SONIA; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports March and First Quarter 2018 Statistics, Including Record Futures Average Daily Volume and; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 88C; 27/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Marketing and Communications Leadership as Kelly Loeffler Prepares to Depart at the End of 2018; 04/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Total Energy Futures ADV Rose 3%

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01B and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 250,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $508.78M for 25.90 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.