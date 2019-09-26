As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased by $10.20 Million Its Position; Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Position by $364,520 as Stock Rose

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 59.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 3,505 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 9,437 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $987,000, up from 5,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $105.71. About 302,269 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM DECLARES DIV 20C/SHR, WAS 18C/SHR, EST. 19.25C; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 09/04/2018 – FDA: Hill-Rom, Inc.- Progressa Bed – AC-powered adjustable hospital bed; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $79.81. About 1.66 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT ANNOUNCED BY FCC IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.15 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 6,857 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 215,848 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 2.69M shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp holds 76,155 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp reported 1.01% stake. Parkside Bancorp invested in 0% or 63 shares. The Illinois-based One Trading LP has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gilder Gagnon Howe And has 0.96% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cls has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability accumulated 6,356 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd invested in 0.04% or 661,100 shares. Putnam Fl Management holds 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 25,138 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 13,199 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 16,188 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 30 investors sold HRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 55.82 million shares or 4.37% more from 53.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oppenheimer Company, a New York-based fund reported 11,609 shares. 491,958 are held by Voya Invest. Axa holds 0.03% or 76,995 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Asset, Colorado-based fund reported 26,430 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & Research has invested 0.12% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sawgrass Asset Management accumulated 7,590 shares. Metropolitan Life Communications New York accumulated 21,198 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 3,080 shares. Savings Bank Of America De holds 705,270 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Old National Savings Bank In invested in 0.02% or 3,261 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 154 shares or 0% of the stock. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 0% or 4,900 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 168,941 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited has 16 shares for 0% of their portfolio.