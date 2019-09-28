As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Jet Capital Investors LP Cut by $10.20 Million Its Position; Quinn Opportunity Partners Holding in Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Upped by $1.46 Million

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group Inc (AMBC) by 100.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 91,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.62% . The institutional investor held 182,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.08M, up from 91,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Ambac Financial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.14. About 148,830 shares traded. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBC) has declined 8.44% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMBC News: 08/03/2018 – Ambac Announces Annual Meeting on May 18, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q EPS $6.70; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $31.56; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Net $305.7M; 30/05/2018 – AMBAC ANNOUNCES THE WISCONSIN OFFICE OF THE COMMISSIONER OF INSURANCE DID NOT APPROVE THE SURPLUS NOTE INTEREST PAYMENT DUE ON JUNE 7, 2018; 08/05/2018 – AMBAC FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $7.22; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q-End Book Value Per Share $40.70; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ambac Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMBC); 28/03/2018 – Ambac Financial Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Ambac Financial Group 1Q Adj EPS $7.22

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 30/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom’s Leverage to Increase on T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Moody’s — Market Talk; 26/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Are Said Aiming to Clinch Deal Next Week: Rtrs; 26/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile-Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Son; 29/03/2018 – Tech Times: T-Mobile, Verizon Will Carry 2018 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil Support; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint restart merger talks; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $804.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43,900 shares to 314,348 shares, valued at $64.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 294,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 872,647 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

