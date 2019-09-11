As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Corvex Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $11.95 Million; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Plantronics New (PLT) Stake by $3.78 Million; Valuation Declined

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 162.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 82,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The institutional investor held 132,858 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, up from 50,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock increased 7.11% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 459,657 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM FOR $2B; 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Aquition of Polycom Expected to Close by the End of the 3Q; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c; 29/03/2018 – S&P PLACED PLANTRONICS, INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 2.18 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 18/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Amends $38b Loan Agreement to Add New Lenders; 28/03/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries: T-Mobile Issues Challenge — Change the World for Good; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts T-Mobile US Inc. Rtgs On Watch Neg On Merger Agrmnt; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 29/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom to Control Combined Company; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR BRANDED POSTPAID NET CUSTOMER ADDS TO 3.3M; 11/05/2018 – Sprint T-Mobile Deal Still Faces Regulatory Challenges (Audio)

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plantronics Inc (PLT) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plantronics Appoints New Chief Financial Officer NYSE:PLT – GlobeNewswire” published on March 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Next Generation of True Wireless Earbuds from Plantronics Provides All-day Wear for Those On the Go, Working out, or Just Plain Working to Include BackBeat PRO 5100 and BackBeat FIT 3200 – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plantronics Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

