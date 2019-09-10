As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut by $3.05 Million Its Stake; Cibc World Markets Has Cut Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) Stake as Stock Declined

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE TO PAY CIVIL PENALTY OF $40M IN FCC SETTLEMENT; 11/05/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Vow Merger Won’t Repeat Havoc of Earlier Sprint Tie-Up; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co (GT) by 57.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 40,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.86% . The institutional investor held 29,450 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 69,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 7.05% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $13.05. About 4.75 million shares traded or 39.94% up from the average. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has declined 43.08% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.08% the S&P500. Some Historical GT News: 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Net $75M; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – CO EXPECTS TO RECORD MAJORITY OF SHARE OF START-UP COSTS IN OTHER INCOME & EXPENSE DURING FIRST & SECOND QUARTERS OF 2018; 16/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT ITS 2020 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME TO RANGE BETWEEN $2.0 AND $2.4 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire, Bridgestone Americas, to Form Tire Distribution Joint Venture in U.S; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DEALER TIRE RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR REAFFIRMS 2018 SEGMENT OPERATING INCOME GUIDANCE; 25/04/2018 – Goodyear Tire 1Q Americas Tire Unit Volume Fell 3%; 18/04/2018 – After MarketNews: Goodyear Names Nicholas Mitchell Senior Director Of Investor Relations; 25/05/2018 – Fay Observer: Fayetteville’s Goodyear plant gets new manager; 25/04/2018 – GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER CO QTRLY TIRE UNIT VOLUMES TOTALED 39 MLN, DOWN 2.5 PCT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Tree Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 40,626 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt accumulated 100 shares. Newbrook Capital Advsr Lp, New York-based fund reported 1.24M shares. Landscape Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership has 17,717 shares. Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 660 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt Inc reported 260,920 shares. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jaffetilchin Prns Limited Liability reported 3,590 shares. Kemnay Advisory Inc reported 46,216 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 2.75M shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Personal Cap Advsr Corp has 509,541 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Llp has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Maplelane Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.21% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $834.16M for 19.98 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (TBF) by 125,000 shares to 187,000 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint Stock Price Now Depends on Entirely on T-Mobile Merger Terms – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Grow, Stock Up – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Takes Aim at AT&T – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Analysts await The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.52 earnings per share, down 23.53% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.68 per share. GT’s profit will be $113.76 million for 6.27 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 108.00% EPS growth.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 19,028 shares to 30,472 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 22,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,034 shares, and has risen its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 61 investors sold GT shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 183.45 million shares or 5.61% less from 194.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birmingham Mngmt Commerce Inc Al invested in 1.17% or 143,375 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc stated it has 16,184 shares. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc holds 27,274 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Convergence Limited Com has invested 0.15% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management reported 13,648 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). The New York-based Lyrical Asset Management LP has invested 2.17% in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Lpl Limited Liability Company reported 70,122 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.01% invested in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) for 1,000 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT). Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com reported 1.53 million shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 25,154 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.70 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sound Shore Mgmt Incorporated Ct owns 6.58M shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 273,781 shares.

More notable recent The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Goodyear Tire & Rubber Shares Fell 30% in May – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Goodyear (GT) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2018. More interesting news about The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Goodyear (GT) to Slash Jobs in Germany to Modernize Plants – Nasdaq” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goodyear Tire & Rubber Enters Oversold Territory – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 10, 2019.