As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Shares Rose, Shareholder Halcyon Management Partners LP Cut Holding by $3.05 Million; Park National Has Lowered Its Nike Class B (NKE) Stake by $1.23 Million

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.26M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: T-Mobile and Sprint Are Trying to Win Over Washington. Will They Succeed?: DealBook Briefing; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players; 29/04/2018 – DT CEO Tim Höttges Will Be Chairman of Combined Company; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

Park National Corp decreased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp sold 14,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 323,695 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.26 million, down from 338,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.67. About 4.02M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTRLY SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE INCREASED 11 PERCENT TO $2.8 BILLION; 06/04/2018 – Nike welcomed Tiger Woods back to the Masters with an ad showing his career highlights

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NYC sues T-Mobile over sales abuses – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sprint Stock Price Now Depends on Entirely on T-Mobile Merger Terms – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint to Provide Nevada’s Telecommunications Relay Service – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Paul Singer’s Elliott Management Takes Aim at AT&T – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint Collaborates With Ericsson to Improve Video Analytics – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $834.16 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike At A Better Price – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Should Investors Know About The Future Of NIKE, Inc.’s (NYSE:NKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike: Absurd $100 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike: Run With A Winner – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike seen nabbing Foot Locker sales – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24 after the close. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 31.22 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.