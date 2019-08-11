As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Oz Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake; As Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) Shares Rose, Harvest Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Harvest Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co Com (BDX) by 24.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Management Inc sold 3,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 10,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65 million, down from 14,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM DEAL IN LINE WITH ITS “BROADER CAPITAL ALLOCATION STRATEGY”; 19/03/2018 – Funds Advised by Apax Partners to Acquire Remaining Minority Stake in Vyaire Medical From BD; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – BDX TO DIVEST REMAINING INVESTMENT IN VYAIRE MEDICAL; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15

Oz Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oz Management Lp sold 703,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.49 million, down from 2.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oz Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $77.52. About 2.41 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 18/05/2018 – Sprint Clears Potential Roadblock En Route to T-Mobile Takeover; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval

Oz Management Lp, which manages about $56.28B and $16.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wright Med Group N V (Prn) by 19.50 million shares to 34.75M shares, valued at $53.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pyxus Intl Inc by 169,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqiyi Inc (Put).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “DOJ could announce green light on T-Mobile (TMUS)-Sprint Corp. (S) deal on Wednesday or Thursday – FBN (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “UPDATE – T-Mobile to Release Q2 Earnings â€“ Investor Call to be Rescheduled – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Telecom Firms Collaborate to Deliver 5G on Low-Band Spectrum – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 169,053 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 98,545 shares. Maverick Capital has 3.43M shares for 3.15% of their portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 35,243 shares. Stifel Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Putnam Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Andra Ap accumulated 78,200 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0.31% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.75 million shares. Jane Street Limited reported 0.01% stake. Duquesne Family Office Limited Liability reported 3.84% stake. Art Advsr holds 0.38% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 93,100 shares. M&T Fincl Bank Corporation has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tower Limited Liability (Trc) holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 259 shares. Raymond James & Assoc has invested 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brighton Jones Limited reported 106,520 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10M for 18.82 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Harvest Capital Management Inc, which manages about $423.50 million and $314.41 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS) by 22,230 shares to 209,126 shares, valued at $12.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap Etf by 50,865 shares in the quarter, for a total of 271,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 894 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. C Ww Grp Holdings A S has invested 0.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Private Wealth Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Atlantic Union Financial Bank Corporation holds 1.28% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 18,445 shares. Sfe Invest Counsel has 2.48% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 22,081 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 4,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian Savings Bank invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Harvey Invest Lc has 0.06% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Stifel reported 0.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The California-based Kcm Investment Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.21% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Chilton Inv Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 111,668 shares stake. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Corporation Il holds 50,210 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.16% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 77,553 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 73,074 shares. Alley Company Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.07% or 14,617 shares.

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Provides Update on Voluntary Recalls of Alarisâ„¢ Pump Module Model 8100 and Certain Alarisâ„¢ Pump Infusion Sets – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Acquisition Boosts Exact Sciences’ Role in Cancer Diagnostics – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Becton Dickinson Earnings Beat Views – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.