As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased by $10.20 Million Its Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Holding by $388,422

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 06/03/2018 T-Mobile is Cleaning Up Wireless, Gets Recognized as an EPA Green Power Partner; 30/03/2018 – No Flip-Phonin’ Way: T-Mobile Brings Back the Sidekick; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 26/04/2018 – Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE SAID TO ADVANCE TOWARD DEAL FOR SPRINT AT $24 BILLION; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: John Legere to Serve as CEO and Mike Sievert to Serve as Pres and Oper Chief of the Combined Co; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 7,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 134,997 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, down from 142,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 22.21M shares traded or 8.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “What We Should Do With Our Cisco Shares – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Buy Cisco Systems (CSCO) Ahead of Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Q3 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CSCO, HCA, CI – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Quantum Capital Mgmt has 0.67% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 22,426 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest reported 0.16% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rock Point Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1.2% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 48,109 shares. Culbertson A N Com holds 1.83% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 120,044 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.69% or 26,457 shares. Weiss Multi owns 100,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru reported 79,765 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. North Mgmt reported 5,649 shares. Primecap Ca reported 19.97M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Trust Co Na has invested 1.09% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Massachusetts-based Athena Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 1.51% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 1.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 2.17 million shares. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Co has 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,893 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Communications accumulated 620,414 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 34.88M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.76 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $312.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Emerging Markets (IEMG) by 7,197 shares to 73,525 shares, valued at $3.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Unveils Lab for Device Performance Test – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Illinois Jumps on Bandwagon to Block T-Mobile and Sprint’s Merger – The Motley Fool” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint (S) Launches 5G in 4 More Cities to Extend Coverage – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 69,890 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Millennium Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 93,381 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,712 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins accumulated 2,000 shares. Parkside Fin Retail Bank holds 0% or 63 shares in its portfolio. Grp One Trading Lp reported 58,618 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 12,002 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 22,452 shares. M&T Bancshares has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parnassus Ca stated it has 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 17,380 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.98 million shares. 2.39M were reported by Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Putnam Invests Limited reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.