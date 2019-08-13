As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Has Cut Its Stake; As Danaher (DHR) Share Price Rose, Third Point Raised by $79.20 Million Its Stake

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67 million, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $76.94. About 1.75M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere Would Run Combined Company; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s: Change of Outlook to Negative Reflects the Fact That DT’s Consolidated Net Leverage Will Increase Following the Merger of TMUS and Sprint; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 07/05/2018 – CODE NAMES AND A FRIDAY TOAST HELPED SEAL SPRINT, T-MOBILE DEAL; 11/04/2018 – CNBC: BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hour…; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile for Sprint: Will Masa Son Now Get His Price? — Barron’s Blog

Third Point Llc increased its stake in Danaher Corporation (DHR) by 19.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc bought 600,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The hedge fund held 3.71 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489.79M, up from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in Danaher Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.41. About 1.17M shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 10/04/2018 – Fluke Calibration PM500 Pressure Measurement Modules provide an economical solution for conducting high-accuracy calibrations

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Danaher Corp (DHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Concerned With Danaher Corporation’s (NYSE:DHR) -5.5% Earnings Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandler holds 237,221 shares. Moreover, Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 4.56% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Eminence LP owns 842,309 shares. Argent Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.94% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 0.05% or 3,000 shares. M Holdings Securities Inc has invested 0.23% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). 300 are owned by Ckw Grp. Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Gulf International Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.35% stake. Plante Moran Lc invested 0.07% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). The Idaho-based Caprock has invested 0.17% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Massachusetts Financial Communications Ma reported 20.10M shares or 1.12% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 0.25% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) or 531,941 shares. Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Lc has 21,712 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 244,651 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97B and $8.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 700,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $184.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 760,000 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Gp reported 299,411 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank accumulated 14,680 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6,521 shares. National Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.05% or 155,915 shares. Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 4,281 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Iridian Asset Management Lc Ct has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Profund Advsr Limited holds 129,637 shares or 0.43% of its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory has invested 0.69% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Brighton Jones Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 106,520 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 2.75M shares. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.41% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Swiss Bancorporation holds 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 1.23 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 12,399 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westfield Management Ltd Partnership reported 1.44 million shares.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 92,064 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $50.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 82,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,187 shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.