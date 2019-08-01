As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Value Rose, Corvex Management LP Lowered by $11.95 Million Its Stake; Lkq (LKQ) Shareholder Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position as Valuation Declined

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $79.73. About 3.76 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Are Preliminary; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Assign ‘BB+(EXP)’ Rating to T-Mobile Long-Term Issuer Default Rating at Time of Transaction Closing; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile US Consent Solicitations Are Related to Merger Agreement With Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 03/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26.5 billion

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc sold 21,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The hedge fund held 92,080 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 113,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.93. About 2.05 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 17/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q EPS 49c; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Lkq’s Euro Notes Ba2, Downgrades Cfr To Ba2 And Other Senior Unsecured To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LKQ Corporation Announces Results for First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Auto Stocks Reporting Q2 Earnings for Jul 25: BWA and LKQ – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Thursday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Utilities – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LKQ Sees a Tougher Year Ahead – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $510.43M and $562.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (NYSE:IRM) by 24,595 shares to 389,063 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Aravt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.47% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Park Presidio Cap Ltd reported 2.94 million shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 95,012 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com accumulated 163,245 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 839,635 shares. Montag A Assoc invested in 61,400 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Voya Management Llc owns 146,629 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 188,383 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt LP has invested 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Bessemer Grp accumulated 292 shares. Raymond James And Associate accumulated 0.04% or 915,255 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 52,720 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 312,660 shares. Moreover, Incline Management Llc has 6.57% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1.15 million shares.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.91 million for 11.04 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) Are on Track to Announce Deal to Sell Assets to DISH Network (DISH) Next Week – NYP – StreetInsider.com” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) to Join S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting TMUS Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) Said to be on Cusp of Justice Approval for Sprint Corp. (S) Deal – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.