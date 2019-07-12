As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Seatown Holdings Raised Its Stake; Front Barnett Associates Increased Its Holding in Allstate (ALL) by $305,500 as Valuation Rose

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $103.25. About 411,904 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses Comprised 11 Events at Estimated Cost of $357 Million Pretax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades Allstate Life Ratings in Line With Allstate P/C to ‘A+’; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Allstate’s Senior Note and Preferred Stock Issuances; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Allstate Elevates Customer Service Through Artificial Intelligence; 19/04/2018 – Allstate: Estimates First-Quarter Catastrophe Losses $361 Million Pretax, $285 Million After-Tax; 22/03/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook on Allstate Insurance Ratings Is Stable; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 17/05/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES APRIL CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $211M PRETAX

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $79.26. About 4.11 million shares traded or 6.58% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 01/05/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sprint Corporation Acquisition; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS PLANS TO CUT COSTS OUTSIDE UNITED STATES BY 1.5 BILLION EUROS BY 2021; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Earnings ‘Anti-Climactic’: Wells Fargo’s Fritzsche (Video); 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint aim to complete deal talks as early as next week: Report; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty –; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Brinker accumulated 82,861 shares. Haverford Trust Communication reported 3,608 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amalgamated Bank invested in 43,093 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Hills State Bank Com stated it has 17,734 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications reported 0.79% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Aperio Group Llc, a California-based fund reported 489,881 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Communications invested in 11,678 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% or 2,756 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.04% stake. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi has invested 0.05% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Dupont Mgmt invested 0.11% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). 47,891 are owned by Grandfield Dodd Limited Company. St Johns Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.36% or 4,890 shares.

Front Barnett Associates Llc, which manages about $703.04M and $620.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 3,089 shares to 239,205 shares, valued at $24.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,578 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,928 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi Mgmt Lp owns 810,000 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 0.86% stake. Amg Commercial Bank has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Strategy Asset Managers Limited Co has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 205 shares. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 215 shares. Redwood Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Com holds 354,685 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. New Jersey-based Landscape Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 132,829 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited invested in 0.09% or 14,936 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parnassus Invests Ca, a California-based fund reported 372,637 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 59,828 shares. 145,506 were accumulated by Wexford Capital Limited Partnership. Palestra Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.32 million shares or 5.25% of the stock.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 530,708 shares, and cut its stake in Zuora Inc.