As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Seatown Holdings Has Boosted by $5.09 Million Its Position; As Delta Air Lines (DAL) Stock Value Rose, Carret Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $311,100

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 219,842 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 71C; 10/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint: source (Reuters) – T-Mobile US Inc is engaged in a new round of; 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 mln over false ring tones on rural U.S. calls; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile agreed to merge, in a deal that values Sprint at $26 billion

Carret Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carret Asset Management Llc bought 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 31,030 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carret Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $57.47. About 411,539 shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 24/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES SAYS INTENDS TO EXPAND EXISTING CODESHARE RELATIONSHIP WITH JET AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE ACCESS TO OTHER DESTINATIONS IN INDIA; 03/05/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – NEW YORK TRANSPORTATION DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ISSUED SPECIAL FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2018 IN AMOUNT OF $1.38 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Traffic Up 4.3; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines revenue rises 9.5 pct; 30/05/2018 – DAL CEO: WOULD REDUCE CAPACITY IN AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 10/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Conference Call Set By Eden Rock for Apr. 17; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Announces March Quarter Profit; 07/03/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES CANCELLED ~230 REGIONAL FLIGHTS IN NY AIRPORTS; 07/03/2018 – DELTA SEES ADDED DELAYS, CANCELLATIONS ON WINTER STORM

Carret Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.76 billion and $613.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11,702 shares to 236,771 shares, valued at $12.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Comcast Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 45,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,240 shares, and cut its stake in Novartis Ag Adr (NYSE:NVS).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $265.56 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 469,271 shares to 286,880 shares, valued at $12.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 170,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KRE).