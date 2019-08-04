As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Upped Position by $960,342; As Zoetis (ZTS) Market Value Rose, Freestone Capital Holdings Has Upped Position

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 959.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 13,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 15,368 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Legere on Deal to Buy Sprint (Video); 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Rings Up Subscriber Growth; 26/04/2018 – SPRINT, T-MOBILE AIM TO CLINCH MERGER BY NEXT WEEK: CNBC/RTRS; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: Average of 5 Years and 7 Years Current Term Remaining on All Lease Agreements With T-Mobile and Sprint Respectively; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 27/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile-Sprint deal would value Sprint at about $24B; Deutsche Telekom will receive 42% stake and 69% votin

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (ZTS) by 88.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc bought 6,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.87% . The institutional investor held 13,457 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 7,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Zoetis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $116.36. About 2.17 million shares traded or 14.03% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 29/03/2018 – Zoetis to Host Webcast and Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS INC – UPON TERMINATION OF MERGER BY CO OR ZOETIS UPON SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY CO TO ZOETIS; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Acquire Abaxis, A Leading Global Provider Of Veterinary Point-of-Care Diagnostic Instruments; 25/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $94 FROM $89; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis Backs FY Rev $5.675B-$5.8B

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 30,768 shares to 208,732 shares, valued at $13.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IYH) by 1,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,327 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Us Bankshares De invested in 0% or 10,764 shares. Ww Asset accumulated 12,184 shares. Personal Capital Corporation owns 509,541 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Oz Ltd Partnership holds 0.92% or 2.21M shares. Newbrook Cap Advsr Limited Partnership invested 6.94% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 55,354 shares. Natixis owns 219,159 shares. 32 are owned by Regions Financial Corporation. Efg Asset Management (Americas) holds 26,090 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. 2.80M are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Fosun accumulated 13,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Rafferty Asset accumulated 27,776 shares. Massachusetts Communication Ma has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $563,255 activity.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $1.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 238,684 shares to 762,272 shares, valued at $16.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,106 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).