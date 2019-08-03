As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreased Stake by $28.23 Million; Wesbanco Bank Has Raised Holding in Dominion Energy (D) by $1.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 6.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 13,196 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 209,116 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.03M, up from 195,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, TERMINATED $500 MLN SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: DOMINION ENERGY, INC. v. ALSTOM GRID LLC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1158 – 2018-03-15; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %

Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp sold 409,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.24M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $85.35 million, down from 1.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile says ex-Trump campaign manager advising on Sprint merger; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile agrees to acquire Sprint; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Deutsche Telekom’s Ratings; Changes Outlook to Negative Following T-Mobile US/Sprint Deal

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancorp Division reported 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.09% or 73,198 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 0.18% stake. Principal Financial Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 299,411 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma holds 0.15% or 16,671 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 242,749 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 29,493 are held by Daiwa Grp. Highstreet Asset Incorporated reported 4,281 shares stake. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 5 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Seatown Pte Ltd stated it has 3.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). James Investment Rech reported 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 369,149 shares. 215 are held by Assetmark. Bessemer Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting TMUS Put And Call Options For August 23rd – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile Stock is Looking Like the Best Wireless Bet for the Onset of 5G – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mario Gabelli Shares His Media Picks: Fox, Disney And More – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Earnings Galore, GDP Beat & Continued Fed Focus – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Atlassian, Alphabet, and Sprint Jumped Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Etrade Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ent Fincl holds 4,207 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 43,893 shares. Montecito Bank & Trust And Tru reported 0.12% stake. Town Country Commercial Bank Trust Communication Dba First Bankers Trust Communication holds 25,030 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 2,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 178,185 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Of Texas. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.06% or 138,287 shares. Ancora Advisors Limited Company holds 0.08% or 24,052 shares. 2,698 were reported by Stewart Patten Ltd Liability. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 0.79% or 15,906 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 13,542 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Bp Plc owns 93,373 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Reliant Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.24% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). First Fiduciary Invest Counsel invested in 0.14% or 9,600 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Suncor Energy reports second quarter 2019 results NYSE:SU – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of -7.5% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Wesbanco Bank Inc, which manages about $900.26 million and $2.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) by 2,570 shares to 42,553 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 3,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,146 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.