As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Holder Seatown Holdings Raised Stake; Cibc Asset Management Has Cut Stake in Walmart (WMT) by $441,544

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 73,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 373,816 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.83M, up from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 20/04/2018 – A source tells CNBC the department’s antitrust division has sent requests for information to all four major carriers: AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO Sees Three Reasons Sprint Deal Gets Regulatory Approval (Video); 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 08/05/2018 – ABC13 Houston: #BREAKING: T-Mobile outage reported among customers in Housto; 08/05/2018 – Legere and Claure at FCC Again Selling T-Mobile, Sprint Merger; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle rural call violations probe; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 4,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 189,670 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.50 million, down from 194,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 5.71 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 03/05/2018 – Relevium Launches Bioganix® on Walmart.com; 14/03/2018 – VC Circle: Walmart eyes majority stake in Flipkart; Blackstone’s bid for Anand Jain’s fund derails; 09/05/2018 – Walmart said Wednesday that it would acquire an initial stake of roughly 77 percent in Flipkart; 28/05/2018 – CONFEDERATION OF ALL INDIA TRADERS-STRONGLY OBJECTED MERGER OF TWO COMPANIES; WALMART WILL CREATE AN UNFAIR COMPETITION & UNEVEN LEVEL PLAYING FIELD; 20/03/2018 – FedEx to Add 500 FedEx Office Locations in Walmart U.S. Stores; 10/04/2018 – WALMART – POSTMATES TO “POWER” WALMART’S ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PROGRAM IN CHARLOTTE, NC; 09/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Otlk On Walmart To Neg On Flipkart Announcement; 26/03/2018 – Caixin: Walmart Closes Doors to Alipay in Western China; 12/03/2018 – NYFarmer: @TomDeppen @miller_peachy @wildwestleft No, Walmart can just source milk cheaper from a couple of mega farms; 08/05/2018 – Royal Cup’s New Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffees Hit Walmart Shelves

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Discovery Capital Ltd Ct owns 612,900 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability has 135 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn stated it has 51,698 shares. State Street Corporation holds 7.31M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. M&T Financial Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 53,291 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,283 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.06% or 698,800 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0% stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 417 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt owns 19,148 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Thematic Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 0% or 1,678 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Lc holds 0.54% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 6.42M shares.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 14,063 shares to 162,465 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (KRE) by 119,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,784 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Higher Revenues Buoy T-Mobile’s (TMUS) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Investors Should Consider Buying AT&T Stock Despite AT&Tâ€™s Problems – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “VOX, TMUS, OMC, IAC: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

More notable recent Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Walmart chief marketing officer exiting – Ad Age – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Walmart offers mental health services at new clinic – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walmart Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WMT, CSIQ among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis Company holds 33,000 shares. Moreover, Fire Gp has 0.13% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 3,500 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma invested in 0% or 12,017 shares. Foundation Mngmt Inc holds 4,529 shares. Clean Yield accumulated 4,638 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated reported 624,165 shares. First Republic Inv Management invested in 0.17% or 342,657 shares. Jolley Asset Management Ltd invested in 3.06% or 43,350 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Co reported 6,574 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bessemer Group invested in 37,913 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Adirondack Trust Communication reported 5,424 shares. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.01% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Veritable Limited Partnership holds 48,676 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.