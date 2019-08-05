As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Decreased Holding by $17.94 Million; Apple (AAPL) Share Price Rose While Wedgewood Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.70 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $76.07. About 1.79 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint are near a merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: T-Mobile, Sprint restart talks in effort to salvage merger, DJ reports; $TMUS & $S jump in after-hours; 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40 million penalty for inserting false ring tones in rural U.S. calls; 11/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Could Depend on Trump Staying Out of It; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – T-Mobile Deal Gets Service-Swapping Query in Antitrust Probe; 27/04/2018 – TMUS, S: Sprint and T-Mobile could announce a merger as soon as this weekend; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Apple (AAPL) by 19.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 153,967 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 645,699 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $122.65M, down from 799,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Apple for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $877.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.86% or $9.92 during the last trading session, reaching $194.1. About 28.77 million shares traded or 6.38% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 17/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE LAUNCHING APPLE CHAT SUPPORT; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon, and other wearable makers are catching on; 04/04/2018 – Apple working on iPhones with touchless control, curved screen – Bbg; 29/05/2018 – Shelf Life of Apple Juice Concentrate to Sustain Apple Juice Sales, Preventing Decline of Global Apple Juice Market Through; 24/05/2018 – Apple and Amazon are both considering some of the same locations for their second headquarters. Here’s an inside look at their turf war; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 26/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple CEO Cook calls for more data oversight, `well-crafted regulation’ after Facebook debacle; 07/05/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Apple will have to come to India sooner or later: MeitY officials; 02/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Plan Move From Intel to Own Mac Chips From 2020

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.10 million for 18.46 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.