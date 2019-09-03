As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Halcyon Management Partners LP Trimmed by $3.05 Million Its Stake; Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Trimmed Becton Dickinson (BDX) Holding by $540,828 as Stock Rose

Halcyon Management Partners Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp sold 44,158 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 168,855 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.67M, down from 213,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 30/04/2018 – An obscure 2017 telecom deal explains why T-Mobile and Sprint had to merge; 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint Join in $146B Deal, Promise 5G Everything — Barron’s Blog; 28/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint-T-Mobile deal will be just north of $26 billion, and John Legere will be chief; 16/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA TO PAY $40 MILLION CIVIL PENALTY TO RESOLVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATION OVER RURAL CALL COMPLETION -STATEMENT; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 46.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management sold 2,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, down from 4,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $253.92. About 799,885 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Inc has 11,865 shares. Moreover, Portland Global Advsr Ltd Llc has 0.85% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 9,712 shares. Stack Financial Mngmt reported 46,789 shares. Legacy Private Com accumulated 0.03% or 864 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,093 shares. Connable Office accumulated 12,704 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Inc Ks holds 11,644 shares. Waverton Investment Limited holds 484,210 shares. Horizon Investments Lc reported 934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 31,741 shares. Beach Invest Lc has invested 1.14% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Palladium Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 9,905 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com owns 1,120 shares. Confluence Mgmt reported 92,903 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $890.34 million for 19.18 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $224.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 12,824 shares to 80,096 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wisdomtree Europe Hedged Equit (HEDJ) by 5,987 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Becton, Dickinson Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BD sues Stryker over PureWick patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Becton, Dickinson EPS beats by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.18 million for 19.71 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Halcyon Management Partners Lp, which manages about $638.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 47,500 shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $11.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 62,226 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.49M shares, and has risen its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Buy Now for the Future – Investorplace.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Tax Preparation Company Gets Into The Vitamins Business – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgecreek Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.47% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Interest Grp holds 0.01% or 51,553 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited has 0.03% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cna Fincl Corporation reported 42,000 shares stake. Personal Cap Advisors Corp, California-based fund reported 509,541 shares. Jefferies Group Lc reported 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 0% or 23,423 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 119,928 shares. Veritable LP invested in 7,876 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association reported 708,191 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Gamco Incorporated Et Al owns 399,708 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated reported 86,598 shares. Icon Advisers Company reported 0.13% stake.