As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Share Price Rose, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Has Raised Its Stake by $3.92 Million; Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) Stake Has Increased by Nuance Investments Llc

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 69.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 158,084 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The institutional investor held 384,753 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.80M, up from 226,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $66.52. About 215,841 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 70.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc bought 56,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 137,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.52 million, up from 81,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.26M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: HAD GOOD MEETINGS AT FCC TODAY; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: HOPING TO WORK WITH DISH ONCE SPRINT DEAL CLOSES; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile hired lobbying firm linked to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52M and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS) by 88,649 shares to 107,878 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 224,829 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 200 shares. Nuance Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.18% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Sei Investments Company holds 0% or 16,379 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 37,306 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 61 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ariel Limited Com has invested 1.34% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership has 182,319 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd reported 16,567 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability invested 0% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability reported 6,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 70,123 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.03% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 63,229 shares. Century Companies Incorporated owns 10,389 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 6,667 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 18 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank reported 435 shares stake. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.29% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,612 shares. Wesbanco Bankshares has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 689,606 shares in its portfolio. Wexford Lp invested 0.83% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Profund Advsr Limited Com owns 129,637 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 27,776 shares. Bessemer Gp reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). National Bank accumulated 25,711 shares or 0.2% of the stock. 1.44 million are held by Westfield Capital Mngmt Lp. Amer Century Companies stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Csat Inv Advisory Lp holds 11,836 shares. Charles Schwab Inv holds 0.04% or 830,080 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 0.05% or 17.43 million shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,431 shares.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $13.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) by 14,300 shares to 30,981 shares, valued at $1.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 70,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 289,200 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).