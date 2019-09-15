As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Wexford Capital LP Has Trimmed Position; Cutter & Company Brokerage Stake in Fmc New (FMC) Has Lowered by $937,588

Wexford Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp sold 75,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 70,506 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, down from 145,506 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 1.74M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 27/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint near merger that could be announced as soon as Sunday; 26/04/2018 – Deutsche Telekom and T-Mobile are also in the process of finalizing the debt financing package they will use to fund the deal; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayashi Son; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing –; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: T-Mobile, Sprint finalising merger terms; 29/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Sprint’s Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following T-Mobile’s Announcement To Merge With Sprint

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Fmc Corp New (FMC) by 19.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 11,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 48,212 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00 million, down from 59,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Fmc Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $91.05. About 763,969 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 09/03/2018 FMC Announces Executive Leaders For Planned New Lithium Materials Company, Appoints New FMC Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES PAUL GRAVES NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY CEO; 14/05/2018 – Appointment Of Former FMC Mill Manager Jim Harkins As Technical Advisor; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/03/2018 – FMC NAMES CFO GRAVES AS CEO OF SEPARATED TRADED LITHIUM CO; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PAUL GRAVES BEEN APPOINTED CEO OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 09/03/2018 – FMC Corporation Names Tom Schneberger Oper Chief for New Lithium Materials Company; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees FY Adj EPS $5.90-Adj EPS $6.20

More notable recent FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “FMC Corporation Announces Dates for Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call – Benzinga” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FMC Corporation’s Mark Douglas and Andrew Sandifer to Speak at Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference – PRNewswire” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think FMC (NYSE:FMC) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $316.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 300 shares to 4,182 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 6,954 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,260 shares, and has risen its stake in First Dorsey Wright Etf.

Analysts await FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, down 18.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.98 per share. FMC’s profit will be $104.35 million for 28.45 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by FMC Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -51.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold FMC shares while 142 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 109.73 million shares or 1.74% less from 111.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Gru Pcl invested in 828,887 shares. Pittenger & Anderson has invested 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Panagora Asset Management holds 22,346 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 0.04% or 11,032 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,203 shares. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,981 shares. Charter Trust Communications, New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,403 shares. Kanawha Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Virginia-based fund reported 14,047 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 415,900 shares. Cove Street Limited Liability Com holds 79,433 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Snyder Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.14% or 307,220 shares. Ftb stated it has 81 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company holds 70,811 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 17,132 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.05 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Elliott Management May Be Right About AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Democratic presidential candidates urge delay of Sprint/T-Mobile merger, more public comment time – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How to Play the Sprint Stock Merger Today – Nasdaq” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint to Provide Nevada’s Telecommunications Relay Service – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.