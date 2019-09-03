As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Three Peaks Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding; Hikari Power LTD Cut Its Position in Boeing Co (BA) by $2.44 Million

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 40.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc sold 16,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 24,746 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 41,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $77.31. About 573,599 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint deal turns tables on SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son; 27/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: EXPECT LAUNCH OF 1ST PHASE OF T-MOBILE TV IN 2018; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 15/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CTO: MOBILE 5G WON’T REALLY SCALE UNTIL 2020; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 6,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 57,900 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.08 million, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $196.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $10.56 during the last trading session, reaching $353.53. About 2.75 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/04/2018 – Boeing Business Jets Celebrates Flyaway of First BBJ MAX Airplane; 10/04/2018 – LION AIR EXPECTS DELIVERY OF THE NEW BOEING AIRCRAFT UP TO 2020 – PRESIDENT DIRECTOR; 13/03/2018 – Airbus and Boeing Deliveries and Orders Comparison (Table); 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 20/04/2018 – Airline Regulators Call for Emergency Inspections of Boeing 737 Engines–Update; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 15/05/2018 – BOEING: ILLEGAL EU AIRBUS SUBSIDIES TOTALLED $22 BILLION; 18/04/2018 – WESTJET SAYS WILL ‘ACCELERATE’ INSPECTIONS OF CERTAIN FAN BLADES ON SOME BOEING 737 ENGINES FOLLOWING SOUTHWEST ACCIDENT; 21/05/2018 – Boeing-Backed Startup Lands JetSuite for Electric Plane’s Debut; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $835.18 million for 19.52 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Three Peaks Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.27 million and $339.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) by 87,859 shares to 162,583 shares, valued at $6.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Brown & Brown Inc (NYSE:BRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 75,388 are owned by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0.03% or 274,950 shares. 269,606 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. 4,200 were accumulated by Loews. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 39,560 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 933,455 shares. Wedge Cap L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 168,794 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jane Street Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 55,354 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited holds 1.37% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 16,900 shares. S Muoio & Ltd Llc reported 6,138 shares. Quaker Capital Ltd has invested 12.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ameriprise Finance stated it has 4.32M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. 22,315 are held by Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct. First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 10,002 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares to 24,430 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class B by 10,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,660 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Dsam Prns (London) Ltd has 2.81% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Acadian Asset Limited Company holds 7,674 shares. Doheny Asset Management Ca holds 0.29% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 902 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd invested 1.8% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Invsts Pa reported 1,999 shares. Blume reported 0.02% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). First Manhattan Com holds 44,603 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.62% stake. Maple Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 1.74% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moore Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 25,000 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. 7,103 were accumulated by Schnieders Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Northeast Consultants holds 0.15% or 3,456 shares in its portfolio. Kessler Inv Gp Limited Liability has 3.2% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cambridge Advsr accumulated 0.31% or 2,353 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 8,983 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.30B for 37.93 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.