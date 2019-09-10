As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Taconic Capital Advisors LP Lowered by $707,664 Its Holding; Nottingham Advisors Has Increased Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) by $538,056 as Stock Rose

Nottingham Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nottingham Advisors Inc bought 10,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 20,304 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 10,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $56.79. About 4.29 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $79.13. About 2.26M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Next Hurdle for T-Mobile, Sprint Merger: Trump Administration; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 21/05/2018 – Founder and Former CEO of Boost Mobile USA Raises Concerns that Prepaid Customers are Being Forgotten in Sprint/T-Mobile Merger Plan; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Senate panel to hold hearing on Sprint T-Mobile merger; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile will pay $40 million to the U.S. Treasury; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O IN NEW TALKS TO ACQUIRE SPRINT CORP S.N; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile soar on deal talk reboot report

Nottingham Advisors Inc, which manages about $867.20 million and $575.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 55,351 shares to 377,320 shares, valued at $24.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 51,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,594 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 374,952 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 0.03% or 5,164 shares. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Limited has 1.77% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 179,747 shares. Vanguard Group holds 0.2% or 97.18M shares in its portfolio. Johnson Group Inc accumulated 0.04% or 9,079 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Corp Mi owns 1,018 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 278,467 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 116 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership invested 0.13% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Spirit Of America Management New York accumulated 6,400 shares. Ci Investments owns 73,400 shares. Pnc Ser Gp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Fort Point Cap Prns Lc holds 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 13,448 shares. Boltwood has invested 0.55% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Tyvor Capital Limited accumulated 266,183 shares or 3.33% of the stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bloom Tree Ltd Co holds 5.91% or 786,504 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 4,792 shares. Assetmark Incorporated has invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 58,889 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 13,712 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Howe And Rusling holds 0.03% or 2,215 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 1.30M shares. Quantitative Inv Management Limited owns 8,100 shares. Wexford Capital Ltd Partnership reported 145,506 shares. Allstate holds 19,640 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Llc accumulated 21,090 shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon holds 3.21M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Bb&T invested in 0.13% or 103,266 shares. Endurance Wealth, Rhode Island-based fund reported 100 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $834.16 million for 19.98 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01B and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 750,000 shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $90.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.