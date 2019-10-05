As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Palestra Capital Management Lowered Holding; Community Financial Services Group Increased Its Whirlpool (WHR) Holding

Palestra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc sold 897,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.42 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.48 million, down from 2.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $77.99. About 1.54M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS YEAR ADJUSTED EBITDA TARGET OF $11.4B TO $11.8B; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile fined $40 million over failing calls and false ringtones in rural areas; 26/04/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Sprint, T-Mobile reportedly may wrap up deal talks by next week; 20/03/2018 – lt’s a Steal! T-Mobile Customers Score a FREE Year of MLB.TV; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile, Sprint finalizing merger terms; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators

Community Financial Services Group Llc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (WHR) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc bought 2,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 70,509 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.04M, up from 68,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $155.33. About 613,229 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Expects Completed Cost Reduction Initiatives to Deliver $150M Net Benefit in 2018; 06/03/2018 – Refreshed Appliance Shopping Experience Coming to Middlefield Sears Hometown Store; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool: Proration Factor for Tender Offer About 87%; 15/05/2018 – Whirlpool fridge model declared safe after London’s Grenfell fire; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Misses EPS, Revenue Expectations — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 18/04/2018 – U.S. home appliance shipments up 7.4 pct yr/yr in March – AHAM; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million

More notable recent Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Whirlpool Reports Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Whirlpool (WHR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Whirlpool Corporation to Highlight People, Plants and Places During Manufacturing Month – PRNewswire” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: October 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold WHR shares while 155 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 58.20 million shares or 3.21% more from 56.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James & Associates has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Hrt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,464 shares in its portfolio. Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 11,413 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fin has invested 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Us Bank & Trust De holds 0.01% or 30,896 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests stated it has 45,546 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 1,836 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 3,757 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Chevy Chase Tru Inc accumulated 51,746 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability has 19,005 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Voya Inv Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 7,044 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Kwmg Ltd Liability reported 0.64% stake.

Community Financial Services Group Llc, which manages about $292.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 12,178 shares to 135,981 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 13,176 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,825 shares, and cut its stake in Curtiss Wright Corp (NYSE:CW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated, Missouri-based fund reported 400 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd holds 54,223 shares. New York-based Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 1.68% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Thematic Partners Limited Liability invested in 0.44% or 111,205 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.08% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 87,985 shares. Staley Cap Advisers owns 3,420 shares. Comerica State Bank stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Enterprise Financial Ser stated it has 48 shares. Parametric Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 661,100 shares. 352,540 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. 58,934 are owned by Utah Retirement. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 155,915 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) or 2.69 million shares. Tig Advsr Lc invested in 1.19% or 371,958 shares. Sadoff Management Ltd Liability holds 725,633 shares.

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46M and $3.44 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 118,055 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $178.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 331,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA).