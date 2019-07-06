As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Overbrook Management Lifted Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Valuation Declined, Segment Wealth Management Has Upped by $311,808 Its Position

Segment Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 5.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segment Wealth Management Llc bought 7,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,686 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 130,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segment Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $43.92. About 16.84M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/05/2018 – In Europe, Mylan’s rivals try to plug EpiPen shortages; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s XALKORI® (crizotinib) Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications; 07/05/2018 – PFIZER LTD PFIZ.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 5.20 BLN RUPEES VS 4.53 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer’s PhIII kidney cancer study for Inlyta flops as investigators flag a dead end on outcomes (but SFJ pays for the gamble) $PFE; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 07/05/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS CURRENTLY RECEIVING CONTINUAL SUPPLY OF EPIPEN INJECTORS FROM MANUFACTURING PARTNER MERIDIAN MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES; 02/05/2018 – NOVARTIS: HEALTH CANADA OKS KISQALI FOR BREAST CANCER; 19/03/2018 – PFIZER SAYS FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR SNDA FOR XTANDI

Overbrook Management Corp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overbrook Management Corp bought 16,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 501,208 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.63 million, up from 484,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overbrook Management Corp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $76.23. About 1.32M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to settle FCC rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – Sprint may lose a third of its value if T-Mobile merger deal falls through: Analyst; 10/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Talks Collapsed in Nov. Over Terms; 27/04/2018 – T-MOBILE, SPRINT ARE SAID NEARING DEAL AT ~$6.50/SHR: CNBC; 10/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jone; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile US: Is Third Time a Charm? — 3rd Update; 02/05/2018 – Sprint: Marcelo Claure, Masayoshi Son to Join Bd of Newly Formed Co Following Proposed Merger With T-Mobile

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Field Main National Bank & Trust holds 14,680 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc has 168,794 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Valley National Advisers Incorporated accumulated 32 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.1% or 7,283 shares. Stifel Financial owns 94,440 shares. Mig Cap Ltd Company holds 645,044 shares. Tiger Eye Cap Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3,253 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 417 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares owns 0.05% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 117,808 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Lc owns 31,765 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.54% or 6.42M shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv accumulated 10,269 shares. Halcyon Mngmt Prtn Ltd Partnership has 168,855 shares for 1.83% of their portfolio. Central Bancorp Tru Commerce invested in 0.53% or 34,124 shares.



Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.