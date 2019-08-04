As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Lowered Its Holding by $17.94 Million; As Netgear (NTGR) Valuation Rose, Pdt Partners Has Boosted by $428,868 Its Stake

Pdt Partners Llc increased its stake in Netgear Inc (NTGR) by 39.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pdt Partners Llc bought 12,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.08% . The hedge fund held 46,200 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 33,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pdt Partners Llc who had been investing in Netgear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $32.99. About 251,926 shares traded. NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) has declined 17.30% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.30% the S&P500.

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 260,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.70 million, down from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $77.73. About 5.37 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint have a long history of insulting each other — check out these harsh exchanges; 29/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to merge; 30/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – ON MARCH 29, UNIT AMENDED TERMS OF ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2022 AND ITS $2 BLN SECURED TERM LOAN DUE JAN 2024 – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to a Merger to Compete at the Top; 21/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CONSENT SOLICITATIONS; 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 18/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 29 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 11/04/2018 – SoftBank CEO running out of time to clinch Sprint-T-Mobile merger; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F

Pdt Partners Llc, which manages about $4.99 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 28,631 shares to 210,253 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc by 15,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,292 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

More notable recent NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is NetGear, Inc. (NTGR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NETGEAR® Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Soft WarnerMedia Margins Dent AT&T’s (T) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NETGEAR Advances Professional Audio/Video Over Ethernet With Two New Powerful Switches – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “12 Technology Stocks Moving In Friday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: LVS, TMUS, HGV – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “AGs suing to block Sprint/T-Mobile merger seek trial date extension – Kansas City Business Journal” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “T-Mobile (TMUS) and Sprint (S) Are on Track to Announce Deal to Sell Assets to DISH Network (DISH) Next Week – NYP – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09M for 18.87 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

