As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Value Rose, Holder Corvex Management LP Has Decreased Holding by $11.95 Million; Bank Amer (BAC) Holder Alpha Cubed Investments Has Upped Stake

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp analyzed 173,200 shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03M, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.05. About 1.06M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc bought 72,856 shares as the company's stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 338,902 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, up from 266,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.51. About 39.42M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For T-Mobile (TMUS) – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Service for Small Business Owners – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprint Stock Price Now Depends on Entirely on T-Mobile Merger Terms – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 5G Stocks to Buy That Will Stream Higher Profits for Investors – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in T-Mobile (TMUS) Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership holds 9,248 shares. Mig Cap Limited Liability Company has 6.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 645,044 shares. Synovus Financial holds 338 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Lc holds 733,198 shares. Jet Capital Investors Lp owns 332,814 shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 0% or 417 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Lc owns 285 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Fin, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 56,041 shares. South Dakota-based Dorsey Whitney Trust Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tuttle Tactical holds 28,400 shares. First Hawaiian Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 9,823 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 0.25% or 1.45M shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.13% or 708,191 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs holds 15,674 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,348 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $869.37 million for 18.94 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Capital Mngmt Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 68,333 shares. Andra Ap has 116,700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Qs Lc accumulated 0.11% or 371,388 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Limited reported 3.55 million shares or 2.63% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.38% stake. Cna Financial invested in 295,173 shares. Pettee Invsts stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 63,541 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Beacon Fincl Gp reported 0.05% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Buckingham Cap Mgmt Incorporated has 402,054 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ingalls And Snyder Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 600,206 shares. Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.34% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13.00M shares. Second Curve Cap Limited Com reported 78,786 shares or 1.66% of all its holdings. Guardian Invest Management invested in 3.39% or 142,063 shares.