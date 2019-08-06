As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Taconic Capital Advisors LP Has Trimmed Stake by $707,664; Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut Amazon.Com (AMZN) Position by $2.33 Million as Share Price Declined

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 43.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 1,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 1,736 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 3,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glacier Peak Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $58.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1765.13. About 6.06 million shares traded or 56.21% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Amazon’s cloud is looking at building a corporate training service; 01/05/2018 – Amazon: $2400 Target Driven By The “Other” Line-Item; 30/04/2018 – Amazon: Can Design Make It a More ‘Human’ Experience? — Barrons.com; 08/04/2018 – Summers Compares Trump’s Amazon Attack to Italy Under Mussolini; 24/05/2018 – Here’s Amazon’s explanation for the Alexa eavesdropping scandal; 26/03/2018 – Infor Announces Coleman A.l. for Healthcare; 10/05/2018 – Amazon Has Rare Chance in HQ2 to Hire More Women and Minorities; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Announces Amazon Alexa Skills – Offering Original Content and Market Insights Via Easy Voice Command; 04/05/2018 – Maryland Fishing Report Now Available on Amazon’s Alexa; 06/04/2018 – CNBC Now: EXCLUSIVE– Mnuchin to CNBC: Amazon’s practice of not collecting taxes from third-party sellers ‘doesn’t make sense’

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp sold 10,256 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 41,042 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 51,298 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $76.19. About 4.05M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – Update: Moody’s Places T-Mobile’s Ratings On Review For Possible Downgrade, Sprint On Review For Upgrade — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile try again, but antitrust hurdles remain the same; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce $26 billion merger as soon as Sunday; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 02/05/2018 – BNN: T-Mobile CEO Checks Into Trump Hotel on Fence-Mending DC Mission; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 10/04/2018 – BREAKING: Sprint & T-Mobile restart deal talks – Dow Jones; 10/04/2018 – SPRINT & T-MOBILE RESTART DEAL TALKS – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.38 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp by 415,000 shares to 2.12M shares, valued at $35.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put) by 1.43M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.65M shares, and has risen its stake in Innoviva Inc.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $897.98 million for 18.49 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.