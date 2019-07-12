As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Sadoff Investment Management Lowered Stake; Coldstream Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) as Stock Price Rose

Sadoff Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 0.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sadoff Investment Management Llc sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 733,198 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.66 million, down from 738,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sadoff Investment Management Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $78.26. About 9.77 million shares traded or 153.21% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 21/04/2018 – AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon have international plans; 27/04/2018 – Pocketnow: T-Mobile could pay Sprint $26 billion to merge; 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 10/04/2018 – T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 14/05/2018 – Sprint: Consent Solicitation Being Conducted in Connection With Sprint’s Agreement to Merge With T-Mobile US Unit; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 19/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint face similar issues amid calendar uncertainty – sources [20:34 BST19 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 27/04/2018 – Will a T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Finally Happen? (Video); 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 2,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 23,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 26,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $165.21. About 1.08M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 25.81% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS CASH DIV; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Private Sector Posts Another Month of Employment Growth — ADP; 16/05/2018 – ADP SAYS PARIS AIRPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC WAS IMPACTED BY STRIKES; 02/05/2018 – Private payrolls grow by 204K in April vs. 200K est.: ADP/Moody’s Analytics; 04/04/2018 – DOLLAR REMAINS LOWER VS YEN, EURO AFTER U.S. ADP PRIVATE PAYROLLS REPORT; 21/03/2018 – ADP Applauds Five Companies for Best Practices in Human Capital Management at 25th Annual ADP Meeting of the Minds Conference; 07/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-ADP sale report puts France’s 70 bln portfolio under spotlight; 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table)

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “T-Mobile News: TMUS Stock Joins S&P 500 Index – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable ETF Inflow Detected – VXF, WP, TSLA, TMUS – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wells Fargo Analyst: T-Mobile-Sprint Tie-Up Could Progress Next Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 254,022 shares. Synovus Fincl holds 338 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.12% stake. Jnba Advsrs holds 300 shares. Zacks Invest invested 0.22% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Hbk Invests Limited Partnership reported 181,400 shares. Whittier reported 2,553 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.25% or 1.45M shares. Nordea Inv Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 6,797 shares. Field Main Savings Bank owns 14,680 shares. 4,500 are held by Coastline Trust Company. Whittier Co Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Alpha Windward invested in 1,431 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bb&T Corp stated it has 0.13% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $875.99M for 19.96 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.24% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 14,098 shares to 650,311 shares, valued at $84.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 6,474 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADP, ORLY – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for and Automatic Data Processing (ADP) – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Futures pare gains as May ADP jobs number misses estimates – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ProShares ProShares UltraPro QQQ Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Limited has 0.12% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Raymond James Assocs reported 715,421 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.11% stake. Laffer accumulated 23,230 shares. 2,158 are owned by Ftb. New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.11% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Sigma Planning Corp reported 13,050 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 8,007 shares. Parthenon Llc owns 4,700 shares. Strs Ohio owns 206,420 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Kcm Inv Limited Liability stated it has 180,949 shares or 1.87% of all its holdings. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.82% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Da Davidson & holds 348,322 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 590,985 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank Tru Company owns 43 shares for 0% of their portfolio.