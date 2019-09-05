As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Pointstate Capital LP Has Decreased Stake; As Jack In The Box (Call) (JACK) Shares Declined, Shareholder Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) (JACK) by 38.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp sold 90,121 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 145,500 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.79M, down from 235,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.9. About 54,352 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Increase of Approximately Flat to Up 1.0%; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Announces $200 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Will Make Prepayment of $260M to Retire Outstanding Debt Under Term Loan; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 73.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp sold 1.73M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 618,834 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, down from 2.35M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $78.33. About 341,979 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/03/2018 – T-Mobile and NBC’s KXAS-TV Accelerate 600 MHz Repack; 29/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile Expected to Announce Merger as Soon as Sunday; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 14/03/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CO. NBC-OWNED STATION NBC 5/KXAS-TV ANNOUNCED DEAL TO ACCELERATE REPACKING OF STATION’S 600 MHZ SPECTRUM IN NORTH TEXAS, SURROUNDING AREAS; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 30/04/2018 – FITCH PLACES SPRINT’S IDR ON POS WATCH ON T-MOBILE TRANSACTION; 16/04/2018 – Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO to regulators: China is beating US on fast 5G wireless but our Sprint deal can change that

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76B and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 64,500 shares to 943,900 shares, valued at $16.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12,544 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92M for 19.78 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motco reported 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Principal Fincl Group owns 0.02% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 299,411 shares. Artemis Mgmt Llp has 551,170 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Mgmt Lp owns 359,404 shares. Palestra Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 5.25% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 197,667 shares. Clough Capital Prtnrs LP has 439,000 shares. Victory Capital Mgmt reported 0.04% stake. Reaves W H & Communications reported 823,090 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Inc has 19,148 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv accumulated 2.75M shares. American Interest Group Incorporated has 51,553 shares. 338,860 were reported by Mckinley Management Ltd Co Delaware. Renaissance Technologies Ltd holds 329,550 shares. Overbrook Management Corp reported 7.45% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Davidson Kempner Capital Management Lp, which manages about $26.13 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) by 512,027 shares to 4.79M shares, valued at $138.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Farfetch Ltd by 950,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold JACK shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 2.23% less from 27.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assoc Ltd Partnership owns 3,775 shares. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 5,091 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 30,938 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Incorporated reported 9,234 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 835,784 shares. Brant Point Invest Mngmt has 0.87% invested in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Franklin Resources Incorporated reported 0% stake. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 91,252 shares. Price Michael F has invested 0.33% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Hsbc Plc holds 76,265 shares. 10,764 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Limited Liability Partnership. 5,577 are owned by Federated Pa. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.38M for 23.11 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.