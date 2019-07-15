As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Manikay Partners Lifted Stake by $7.77 Million; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Stake in United Ins Hldgs (UIHC) by $1.63 Million

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased its stake in United Ins Hldgs Corp (UIHC) by 14.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc sold 108,613 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 633,181 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, down from 741,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in United Ins Hldgs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $604.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $13.99. About 30,064 shares traded. United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) has declined 29.83% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical UIHC News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED INSURANCE HOLDINGS CORP QTRLY CORE INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40; 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE – UPDATES ON IMPACT OF CYCLONE MEKUNU, SAYS THERE ARE NO DAMAGES TO COMPANY’S OWN PROPERTIES; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Reinsurance Pacts Provided More Frequency and Severity Protection; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings: Total Cost of 2018-2019 Catastrophe Reinsurance Program Is About $374M; 23/04/2018 – DJ United Insurance Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UIHC); 31/05/2018 – OMAN UNITED INSURANCE SAYS WITH REGARDS TO INSURED’S PROPERTIES, RECEIVING CLAIMS NOTIFICATIONS FROM IN & AROUND SALALAH REGION; 08/05/2018 – United Insurance 1Q EPS 20c; 10/05/2018 – United Insurance Holdings Enters Reinsurance Agreements With Private Reinsurers and Florida State Board of Administratio; 30/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Advanced Micro Devices, Alamo Group, United Insurance, Post, BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Tru; 20/04/2018 – United Insurance: Chief Information Officer Andrew Swenson Steps Down

Manikay Partners Llc increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 20.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manikay Partners Llc bought 112,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.05% with the market. The hedge fund held 662,650 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.79M, up from 550,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manikay Partners Llc who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $79.31. About 5.24 million shares traded or 8.50% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint CEOs Said to State Case for Merger at FCC; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week; 27/04/2018 – Sprint slides more than 11% after-hours as report says T-Mobile is nearing a deal for the company worth $24 billion. Sprint’s closing market value today was $26 billion after 8% surge; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO John Legere: Sprint buyout will ‘super charge’ competition and wireless speeds; 16/04/2018 – FCC: Settlement with T-Mobile for Rural Call Completion Violations; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 25/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 35 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 02/05/2018 – Regulators Probing T-Mobile Deal Ask for Data on Customer Gains

More notable recent United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Previews Q1-2019 Catastrophe Losses – Business Wire” on April 18, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. Announces Renewal of Catastrophe Reinsurance Programs – Business Wire” published on June 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “United Insurance Holdings Corp. names new chief legal officer – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “6 Companies With High Dividend Yields – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold UIHC shares while 23 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 15.87 million shares or 4.62% more from 15.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 157,012 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Liability Com, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,188 shares. Ls Investment Advisors reported 0% in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Credit Suisse Ag has 391,362 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC). Cap Finance Advisers Ltd Liability Co invested in 303,012 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd reported 38,220 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ashford Capital owns 576,313 shares for 1.34% of their portfolio. Polaris Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170,651 shares. Foundry Ltd Llc invested in 365,855 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability holds 0.4% or 107,004 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny owns 8,089 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northern Tru reported 279,602 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc invested in 14,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC).

Analysts await United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.36 per share. UIHC’s profit will be $15.55 million for 9.72 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by United Insurance Holdings Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 414.29% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 12 sales for $193,237 activity. 4,000 United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) shares with value of $64,233 were sold by Peed Daniel. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $14,560 was made by Whittemore Kent G on Friday, May 10. POITEVINT ALEC II had bought 20,000 shares worth $317,200 on Wednesday, March 6. 580 shares were bought by Menon Deepak, worth $9,193.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $594.03 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Gen Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 53,171 shares to 502,495 shares, valued at $11.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Onemain Hldgs Inc by 12,022 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Manikay Partners Llc, which manages about $2.01 billion and $810.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 90,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation reported 26,090 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corp owns 0.06% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 3.21 million shares. Highbridge Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.46% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 217,961 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 23,423 shares. Brighton Jones holds 0.89% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 106,520 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv Corporation invested 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al holds 17,823 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Century Cos Inc holds 0.01% or 86,598 shares in its portfolio. Amg Natl Bancshares invested 0.09% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ubs Oconnor Ltd Liability Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,928 shares. Quantitative Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 8,100 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 369,149 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth accumulated 15,368 shares. First Republic Mngmt Inc invested in 10,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James stated it has 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “T-Mobile (TMUS) June weekly call option implied volatility low into its ongoing proposed merger with Sprint (S) – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “T-Mobile’s history: a timeline of the ‘Un-carrier’ – Kansas City Business Journal” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Has T-Mobile US (TMUS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Better Buy: PepsiCo vs. Verizon – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “T-Mobile (TMUS) to Join S&P 500 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.