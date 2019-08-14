As T Mobile Us (TMUS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Corvex Management LP Trimmed Holding; Salient Capital Advisors Has Raised Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $219.42 Million

Salient Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 152.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Capital Advisors Llc bought 6.27M shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 10.38 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $369.72M, up from 4.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 1.01M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – UNDER TERMS , CPPIB WILL FUND ITS 49 PERCENT PRO-RATA SHARE OF REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL REQUIRED TO COMPLETE HOHE SEE PROJECTS; 06/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS PRICING OF OFFER BY SE CAPITAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE TO SELL 49% INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE’S STINGRAY: CONTINUED ONSHORE COMPRESSION OUTAGE; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge receives bids as high as C$4.5 bln for Canada midstream assets; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Cuts Spectra Deal Debt With $2.5 Billion in Asset Sales; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 Percent of its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for $1.75 Billion; 23/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits

Corvex Management Lp decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 8.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp sold 173,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.03 million, down from 1.95 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $77.05. About 714,758 shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 26/04/2018 – T-Mobile and Sprint are aiming to secure a deal as early as next week: Reuters, citing; 27/04/2018 – Report on Business: T-Mobile and Sprint finalizing merger terms; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES T-MOBILE SETTLEMENT OVER FALSE RING TONES; 10/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US INC TMUS.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $73; 11/04/2018 – Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Getting Help From Trump Operatives in Deal for Sprint; 27/04/2018 – Correction to Sprint-T-Mobile Deal; 26/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: T-Mobile and Sprint have made progress in negotiating merger terms and are aiming to successfully complete; 30/05/2018 – T-Mobile Kicks Off Summer with BOGObonanza on Over Twelve Sought-After Smartphones

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 18.70 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd accumulated 93,100 shares. Westwood Holding Grp Inc reported 0.03% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 231,073 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Can. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com stated it has 135 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0.08% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Da Davidson And Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 4,751 shares. Cwm Limited Co invested 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Ellington Management Group Ltd Com holds 0.46% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 36,382 shares. Brandywine Tru Co stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Braun Stacey Assocs owns 233,100 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 14,005 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested 0.73% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 62,812 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio.

Salient Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.02 billion and $4.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 426,737 shares to 12.73 million shares, valued at $370.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase Co (AMJ) by 459,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,305 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).