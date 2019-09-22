As T Mobile Us (Call) (TMUS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Increased Its Holding; Union Pac Com (UNP) Share Price Rose While Silvercrest Asset Management Group Has Boosted Its Holding

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc bought 8,969 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 433,091 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.24M, up from 424,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $166.38. About 3.64 million shares traded or 17.62% up from the average. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 30/04/2018 – Union Pacific is Safest U.S. Railroad for Third Consecutive Year; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) (TMUS) by 165.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 413,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 663,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.16M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $80.59. About 7.21M shares traded or 56.45% up from the average. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 30/04/2018 – LIVE now on CNBC: T-Mobile US CEO @JohnLegere and Sprint CEO @marceloclaure join the @SquawkStreet live from the NYSE; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Pct After Sources Say Sprint In New Talks To Merge With T Mobile; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – Concerns about 5G spending brought Sprint and T-Mobile together, although it’s also a convenient rationale for a deal; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades One and Affirms One Class of JPMCC 2004-C3; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile US: Combined Co Will Be Named T-Mobile; 26/04/2018 – BRIEF-Softbank Shares Up More Than 4 Percent After Sources Say T-Mobile And Sprint Make Progress, Aim For Deal Next Week; 10/04/2018 – BUZZ-Japan’s SoftBank soars after source says Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc, which manages about $15.87B and $10.68 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp Com (NYSE:SYK) by 2,333 shares to 473,122 shares, valued at $97.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Inds Inc Com (NYSE:OXM) by 4,364 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 529,435 shares, and cut its stake in Mercadolibre Inc Com (NASDAQ:MELI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability invested in 0.3% or 11,175 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.71% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Natixis Advsr Ltd Partnership has 190,586 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Ltd Com invested in 0.85% or 19,996 shares. 88,678 are owned by Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership. Auxier Asset Management owns 10,709 shares. Kcm Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 17,098 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.34% stake. 59,401 were accumulated by Synovus. Bluefin Trading Limited Liability Company invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Advantage Inc owns 28,417 shares. Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,381 shares. Cannell Peter B & Com invested in 47,484 shares or 0.3% of the stock. 1,200 were reported by Malaga Cove Capital Ltd Com. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 3.56 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru owns 1.33M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.07% or 563,595 shares in its portfolio. Dupont Mngmt reported 20,047 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aurora Investment Counsel holds 30,127 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.02% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited reported 14,669 shares. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Limited reported 5,128 shares. Sadoff Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 725,633 shares or 4.46% of the stock. Quaker Cap Invests Limited Liability Corp has 283,946 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 67 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 93,381 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Putnam Fl Investment Management Com invested 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Nordea Investment Ab has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Exane Derivatives invested in 9,222 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 17,890 shares to 479,610 shares, valued at $80.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 400,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,999 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.