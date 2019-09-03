As T J X Cos (TJX) Stock Value Rose, Chartist Trimmed Position; Masco (MAS) Holder Crystal Rock Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $1.04 Million

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38 million, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 3.29 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Crystal Rock Capital Management decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 20.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crystal Rock Capital Management sold 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 100,575 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 127,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $39.76. About 1.68 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94 million and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $394.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $795.06M for 20.53 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

