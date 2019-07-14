As T J X Cos (TJX) Stock Rose, Holder Chartist Trimmed Its Stake; Holder Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Lifted Ecolab (ECL) Holding

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38M, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $56.69. About 5.37M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos 1Q Net $716.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ TJX Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $.39 PER SHARE

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc bought 2,029 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,419 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 20,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.8. About 813,151 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 02/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 9, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Board; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Ranks Eighth on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chemical Component Business; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5,532 shares. Advisory reported 1,521 shares. Guardian LP invested in 3,450 shares or 0.01% of the stock. A D Beadell Investment Counsel stated it has 2,700 shares. Altfest L J And Company Incorporated holds 0.08% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) or 3,404 shares. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Com has 0.04% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 30,357 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt invested in 30 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Management Limited Company stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). The Connecticut-based Eagle Ridge has invested 0.05% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Lincoln Cap Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Northcoast Asset Limited Com holds 3,693 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ser Ltd Liability Com reported 15,001 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel has 2,013 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 22.29 million shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 3,582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity.

More important recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ecolab: Wonderful Business, Not A Fair Price – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Raytheon Company (RTN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 52,162 shares to 37,002 shares, valued at $915,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 2 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Mkt (VTI) by 180 shares to 2,253 shares, valued at $326.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust (QQQ) by 305 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,324 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (NYSE:SHW).

More notable recent The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy for $20 or Less – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “It’s Homebuying Season: What To Expect In 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J. Jill: Avoid This Bounce – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TJX Companies: A Resilient, Fast-Growing, And Fairly-Priced Blue-Chip Retailer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “TJX Companies Leaves Other Retailers in the Dust (Again) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 26, 2019.

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, up 6.90% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $751.85M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Management Inc owns 98,057 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 221,280 shares. Ims Mgmt reported 25,498 shares stake. Inverness Counsel Ltd Co stated it has 4,740 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moore Management Lp invested in 0.33% or 200,000 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 163,720 shares. Community Trust & Invest Company owns 151,252 shares. New Amsterdam Ptnrs Limited Liability Company Ny stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Proffitt & Goodson Incorporated holds 62 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 478 shares. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Hartford Inv Mgmt reported 0.57% stake. Manufacturers Life Insur Communications The owns 4.23M shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.19% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 176,549 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 187,157 shares.