As T J X Cos (TJX) Market Value Rose, Chartist Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.60 Million; Centerbridge Partners LP Position in Pg&E (PCG) Increased by $66.20 Million as Stock Value Declined

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 136.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 3.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.14M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $11.7. About 6.82 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CFO JASON WELLS COMMENTS ON CALL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E Corporation Releases First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 CAPEX AT $6.3B; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A2 TO LODI (CITY OF) CA ELECTRIC ENTERPRISE REFUNDING BONDS, OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pitre To Receive Lifetime Legal Achievement Award; 25/05/2018 – California Says PG&E Power Lines Caused 4 of October’s Fires; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative

Chartist Inc decreased its stake in T J X Cos Inc (TJX) by 0.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc sold 30 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 5,006 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $266.38M, down from 5,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in T J X Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.53B market cap company. The stock increased 2.55% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.87. About 9.39 million shares traded or 47.73% up from the average. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 44,808 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 6,654 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited accumulated 7,763 shares. Shellback Capital Limited Partnership owns 1.52% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 240,000 shares. Millennium Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Chartist Ca reported 0% stake. Jnba Fincl Advsrs reported 100 shares stake. City Holding holds 2,396 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Northstar Inv Advsr Limited Company has 0.08% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.03% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 347,959 are owned by Nuveen Asset Mngmt Llc. Rockland Com holds 4,882 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). 46,107 are held by Advisory Network Limited Liability. Proffitt & Goodson has 62 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 93 shares to 2,055 shares, valued at $394.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Mid (MDYG) by 72,577 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,652 shares, and has risen its stake in Sempra Energy (SCHG).

Centerbridge Partners Lp, which manages about $20.91 billion and $728.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atlantica Yield Plc by 2.01 million shares to 682,419 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Genworth Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:GNW) by 1.26 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57M shares, and cut its stake in Focus Finl Partners Inc.