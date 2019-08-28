As Systemax (SYX) Stock Value Declined, Holder Goodhaven Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Bunge LTD (BG) Stake Boosted by Capital Innovations Llc

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91M, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.63 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 33,656 shares traded. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Bunge Ltd (BG) by 54.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 8,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.02% . The institutional investor held 22,710 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21M, up from 14,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Bunge Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 1.11M shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 14.29% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 02/05/2018 – BUNGE 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 31/05/2018 – Bunge opens state-of-the-art wheat mill in Yucatán; 12/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 12; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 26/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 26; 20/03/2018 – MOVES-Senior Black Sea trader at Bunge leaves; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 05/03/2018 – COFCO INTERNATIONAL SAYS APPOINTS FORMER BUNGE EXECUTIVE PAUL BATESON AS GLOBAL HEAD OF GRAINS

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Geode Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 214,856 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 12,215 shares. Aqr Management Lc invested in 333,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.31M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 2,706 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) for 14,749 shares. Strs Ohio holds 30,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). 7,795 were reported by Grp Inc. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 355 shares. Citigroup owns 4,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 80,906 were reported by Martingale Asset L P. King Luther Management invested 0.13% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25M and $123.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 21,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,380 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. $8.16 million worth of stock was bought by CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO on Thursday, May 23. The insider HECKMAN GREGORY A bought $2.00M. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV had bought 4,000 shares worth $205,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Wednesday, May 22 Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) or 10,000 shares.